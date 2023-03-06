Larian confirms Baldur's Gate 3 early access owners get Digital Deluxe Edition upgrade free

Audio player loading…

Something that seems to have slipped past a lot of people's notice when Larian announced the revised Baldur's Gate 3 system requirements (and that it's going to have J.K. Simmons in it) was a bit of good news for anyone who has already bought the RPG. Or anyone who plans to before its full release in August.

"You're going to get a free upgrade to the Digital Deluxe edition on launch day!" Larian said Oprah-style in its blog post (opens in new tab) detailing the fancier versions of the RPG that will be available. And then on Twitter (opens in new tab) Larian clarified that, "If you already own Baldur's Gate 3 on PC, or purchase it in Early Access before launch, you get a free upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition on launch day 🙏"

The Digital Deluxe version will come with a custom dice skin based on whether you bought it on PC or PlayStation 5, as well as the following:

Divinity Bard Song Pack - Astound audiences by performing this special set of new songs from the Divinity series

Paintings from Rivellon - Discover a new collection of paintings across the Forgotten Realms

Adventurer's Pouch - Receive a collection of camp supplies and potions to help get your journey started

Digital OST - Enjoy the music of Baldur's Gate 3 from composer Borislav Slavov

Digital Artbook - Explore the art and design of Baldur's Gate 3 in this digital artbook, written by Larian

Digital Character Sheets - Peruse a set of four-page D&D character sheets for each Baldur's Gate 3 origin character

Owners of the Digital Deluxe Edition also get the Treasures of Rivellon Pack, which contains four artifacts based on party members from Divinity: Original Sin 2. The Mask of the Shapeshifter, inspired by bucket-wearing skeleton Fane, lets you change your appearance; the Cape of the Red Prince, inspired by the Red Prince of course, is a magical cloak; the Lute of the Merryweather Bard, inspired by tormented musician Lohse, is a playable instrument; the Needle of the Outlaw Rogue, inspired by murderous elf Sibelle, is a magic dagger; the Bicorne of the Sea Beast, inspired by nautical dwarf Beast, is a hat.

There will also be a Physical Collector's Edition, which contains all the same stuff as the Digital Deluxe Edition plus a 25-centimeter drow and mind flayer diorama, an oversized metal d20, print copies of the character sheets and artbook, booster packs for Magic: The Gathering's Battle for Baldur's Gate set, a tadpole keyring, a cloth map, and a certificate. It also comes with an extra in-game dice skin.

Baldur's Gate 3 will finally hit its full version 1.0 release on August 31. We'll finally get to play through the story's second and third act, as well as have access to all of the races and classes from the Player's Handbook, and a wider variety of its spells. If you refuse to play a D&D game without being able to recreate your dragonborn monk you'll have to wait, but if you want to jump in right now, or just lock in all that sweet bonus gear, Baldur's Gate 3 is available on Steam (opens in new tab).