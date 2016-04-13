Lando will (finally) join Star Wars Battlefront in upcoming Bespin DLC

I never understood the logic of adding Lando Calrissian's co-pilot Nien Nunb to Star Wars Battlefront as a hero character while Lando himself remained conspicuously absent. But that strange situation will soon be corrected: EA announced today that the smoothest operator in the galaxy will be joining the lineup later this spring.

The man they call Lan(do) will be added to the game in the second expansion, Bespin, which will feature four new maps set in the splendiferous Cloud City. Joining him will be the Corellian bounty hunter Dengar—that'd be this nattily-dressed chap right here—and we'll also see new weapons, Star Cards, and a new game mode.

EA said that the Star Wars Battlefront season pass will ultimately add eight new heroes to the game, including Greedo and Nien Numb, who were previously added in the Outer Rim DLC pack. It also promised additional free content over the “next few months” including new events, like double-score weekends and community missions, new Hutt Contracts, “a couple of surprises in store that we know our fans have been looking for, especially those who have been clamoring for ways to have more options to enjoy Star Wars Battlefront offline”—that sounds very interesting—and of course, special events to celebrate Star Wars Day on May the fourth.

("May the Fourth Be With You." Get it?)

The Star Wars Battlefront Bespin DLC is scheduled for release in June.