Kojima Productions has to clarify it still likes Sony after fanboy implosion

I feel bad for joking about it now.

The Kojima Productions 'Ludens' logo.
(Image credit: Kojima Productions)
Yesterday Hideo Kojima made an appearance at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, announcing a new partnership between Kojima Productions and Xbox Game Studios (opens in new tab). Kojima says it's a completely new project, and "I've waited very long for the day when I could finally start to create it."

This was a notable announcement not just because of Kojima's profile and track record, but because his work has long been associated with PlayStation and, when he broke away from Konami, it was Sony that Kojima Productions first partnered with (for Death Stranding (opens in new tab)). The news was greeted by some with anticipation, while others saw the opportunity for fine memes.

Unfortunately the internet is the internet, and the announcement brought down an avalanche of praise and scorn from Xbox and PlayStation fans respectively. It feels weird to have to point out that Kojima Productions is also working on Death Stranding 2, or at least that's what Norman Reedus says (opens in new tab), and signing a development contract to fund a new game's production isn't 'picking sides' in an imaginary war. But it's even weirder that, such was the backlash, Kojima Productions has had to issue a clarification (opens in new tab) about it being an independent studio:

"As an independent creative studio, #KojimaProductions will continue pursuing work on creations for our fans. We will explore various possibilities with games, movies, and music through platforms that evolve with time and technology. We look forward to your continued support!"

This was followed by another message emphasising that the studio continues to have "a very good partnership with PlayStation."

Well what can you say. Some folk need to get out in the sunshine and deliver a few packages.

It's not like anyone even knows what this collaboration with Xbox is yet: the announcement was as vague as you like, with the only clue being that it will somehow leverage Microsoft's cloud technology. Unconfirmed industry scuttlebutt says it may be a horror-focused project called Overdose, but take that with a whole shaker full of salt. It's also a safe bet that, whatever this is, we won't be playing it for years.

