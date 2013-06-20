Knights of Pen & Paper +1 Edition launches with predictably awesome trailer

The new meta-tabletop RPG Knights of Pen & Paper +1 Edition is now available from Paradox Interactive . And with it comes, like clockwork, an amazing and hilarious launch trailer. Check it out and enjoy the retro pixel-art sendup of tabletop gaming.

Look, Paradox. We get it. You produce amazing trailers. We saw your great slow-jazz Leviathon: Warships trailer . Heck, even your death-metal Crusader Kings 2: The Old Gods trailer was pretty funny. It's not that I don't appreciate your trailers, it just feels like showing off at this point. Next game, make a boring trailer and give the other kids a chance.

Anyway, Knights of Pen & Paper is a turn-based RPG where you take control of a player playing a game of not-Dungeons & not-Dragons (*wink*). Play as the Stoner, the Pizza Guy, the Jock, or even reluctantly recruited Grandma, who will do anything to spend time with you. Because she loves you , that's why.

Check out more information on the game at its website. We got our hands on a version earlier this year , so you can see our full impressions of the game there.