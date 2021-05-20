Klipsch's popular ProMedia 2.1 speakers are on sale again, this time for $80

There might not be a more popular set of 2.1 computer speakers than Klipsch's ProMedias, and all it takes is one listen to discover why they are liked so much. They get loud, they hit hard in the bass department, and they don't cost a fortune. That's especially true if you can pick up a set on sale, as is the case right now.

I wrote about these speakers last month when they dropped to $89.99, and now they are even cheaper—Amazon is selling them for $79.99. That's a hefty $60 below the list price, and a killer value for an awesome speaker set.

Note that the discounted price shows up at checkout, and not on the product page. It's a bit quirky, but Amazon has them marked down to $105.91, with an easy-to-miss message that reads, "Save $25.92 at checkout." There's no coupon code or box to check—just add the speaker to your cart and head to the checkout screen.

Crank the volume to 11 Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX Certified Speakers | $139.99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $60)

These speakers get plenty loud and pound the bass hard. At this price, we can enthusiastically recommend them. Just note that the discounted price shows up at checkout, and not on the product page.View Deal

This is a THX-certified set consisting of a pair of satellite speakers powered by 3-inch midrange drivers, and a 6.5-inch side-firing ported subwoofer that, if you're not careful, will illicit noise complaints if you live an apartment complex (been there, done that).

The entire system cranks out 260 watts of peak power. It's been a minute since I've owned this set, but I distinctly remember being able to dial up the volume without experiencing distortion. There's also a 3.5mm audio port to plug in a set of headphones, so as not to wake your roommates.

This is one of those products that is easy to recommend, even at full price, but especially at this latest discount. So why aren't these in our roundup of the best computer speakers? Because hey, we make mistakes too.