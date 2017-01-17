Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 speakers spotted online for $110

A month ago we spotted the Klipsch Promedia 2.1 speaker system selling for $110, which is $40 cheaper than what Amazon and Newegg sell it for. If you missed out on that deal and have regretted it ever since, now is your chance to take a mulligan.

BuyDig once again is offering an old favorite at a tantalizing discount, this time without a coupon code and through eBay. Shipping is free in the U.S.

These are listed as brand new speaker systems, not refurbished, with a 1-year warranty. The only caveat, if you want to call it that, is they're not the newer Bluetooth version that Klipsch sells for $199.

This is one of the most popular multimedia speaker sets and is generally well regarded by those who have listened to them. It's not quite audiophile quality, but for the money, the audio is very good with enough bass to piss off the neighbors.

A look at the specs:

Amplifier Power Peak Power: 200 Watts total system

200 Watts total system Amplifier Power Satellites: 35 watts/channel @ 5% THD, 1KHz, two channels driven

35 watts/channel @ 5% THD, 1KHz, two channels driven Amplifier Power Subwoofer: 130 watts peak (50 watts @ 5% THD, 50 Hz continuous)

130 watts peak (50 watts @ 5% THD, 50 Hz continuous) Built From: 2000

2000 Frequency Response: 31Hz - 20kHz

31Hz - 20kHz Crossover Frequency: HF: 5kHz

HF: 5kHz Enclosure Material: Satellites: ABS, Subwoofer: MDF

ABS, Subwoofer: MDF Enclosure Type: Satellites: sealed, Subwoofer: bass reflex

sealed, Subwoofer: bass reflex High Frequency Horn: 90 degrees x 40 degrees MicroTractrix Horn

90 degrees x 40 degrees MicroTractrix Horn Inputs: MP3 two-channel soundcard miniplug

MP3 two-channel soundcard miniplug Maximum Acoustic Output: 106dB SPL

106dB SPL Outputs: Headphone

Headphone Satellite Dimensions: 8.5" (21.59cm) x 4.2" (10.67cm) x 5.67" (14.4cm)

8.5" (21.59cm) x 4.2" (10.67cm) x 5.67" (14.4cm) Subwoofer Dimensions: 9.5" (24.13cm) x 9.8" (24.9cm) x 10.2" (25.9cm)

9.5" (24.13cm) x 9.8" (24.9cm) x 10.2" (25.9cm) Finish: Black

Black Subwoofer: One side-firing 6.5" (16.51cm) long-throw fiber composite cone

One side-firing 6.5" (16.51cm) long-throw fiber composite cone Tweeter: 0.75" Poly compression driver

0.75" Poly compression driver Voltage: 110/120 vAC

110/120 vAC Satellite Weight: 2.1 lbs. (0.95kg)

2.1 lbs. (0.95kg) Subwoofer Weight: 11 lbs. (5kg)

We don't know how many of these BuyDig has available at this price, but at time of this writing, it had sold 110 of them. If you're interested in buying one, go here.

