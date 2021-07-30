King's Bounty 2 system requirements announced

1C Entertainment has revealed the system requirements needed to run King's Bounty 2, which is happily on track for its August 24th release date—so if you're interested, and missing any vital components, there's the deadline for your shopping list.

Tom Sykes checked out a preview the other week, and found the strategy-slash-RPG to be an odd one: "I was left scratching my head at what I made of its peculiar genre collision." Still, he said that if you looked at the game from the angle of an ambitious reworking of the core King's Bounty concept, there was more to be hopeful about.

Can you be hopeful about whether your computer can run it, though? Maybe!

King's Bounty 2 minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4690 or AMD FX-9370

Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 480 (4 GB)

Memory: 8 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 20GB HDD

King's Bounty 2 recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-7400 or AMD Ryzen 7 1700X

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580 (6 GB)

RAM: 8 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 20 GB SSD

King's Bounty 2 is expected for release on August 24th.