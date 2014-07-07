Kinect for Windows v2 to release July 15

The second iteration of Kinect will launch for PC this month, according to a listing on the Microsoft store . The updated motion sensor technology hasn't exactly set the console world alight, with Microsoft finally opting to release its Xbox One console without the sensor. In addition, there's barely any software that utilises it in any meaningful way. Still, it's there if you want it for US $199.

The SKU is targeted at developers, with the product description stating that the peripheral "gives developers more of the precision, responsiveness, and intuitive capabilities they need to develop interactive voice- and gesture-based applications for the Windows desktop and Windows Store." Microsoft has listed a July 15 release date, and specified that it will only work "with applications developed for Kinect for Windows v2". So you won't be speaking to Windows any time soon.

Kinect for Windows competes with Leap Motion , a finely honed hand motion sensor which boasts extensive support and a lower RRP.