Killing Floor 2's new update adds a new map, weapons, and sweet retro beats

Everything is better with neon and retrowave. (And if you don't believe me, just take a look at this.) It's a philosophy that Tripwire Interactive has now embraced in its long-running multiplayer zombie shootfest Killing Floor 2 with the release of the Neon Nightmares spring update, which includes a new map, a pair of new weapons, and some very stylish cosmetics.

The HRG Incendiary Rifle for the Firebug is a 1200 Dosh (that's Killing Floor 2's in-game currency) modified M16 with an M203 grenade launcher attachment that fires incendiary rounds and grenades that leave a pool of fire when they explode. For those who prefer a more chill approach, the Compound Bow for Sharpshooters goes for 2000 Dosh and supports both high-damage Sharp arrows and freezing Cryo arrows. The bow also has a large blade attached to it, for those times when you have to get up close and personal.

New guns are always more fun with a new place to use them, and thus we also have Biolapse, a new community map featuring "intricate layers" overrun with Zeds, that's compatible with Survival and Weekly Game modes, —that's the Killing Floor name for zombies. New Steam achievements based on Biolapse and its collectibles have been added, and a number of bug fixes, tweaks, and changes have been made—Killing Floor 2 has been out for four years, but Tripwire is still finding ways to tune it up.

The release of the Killing Floor 2 Spring Update also kicks off the Killing Floor 2 Spring Update Sale, with discounts of up to 50 percent on some in-game items, plus double XP and 4x item drops, until March 31. The game itself is also on sale for 67 percent off on Steam—$10/£7/€9, or a little more for the Digital Deluxe edition—until March 31.