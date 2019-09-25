Respawn Entertainment is making a Medal of Honor VR game, out next year

For all you Medal of Honor fans out there who have been patiently waiting for another entry in the long-running series, I've got some good news—provided you own an Oculus Rift or were looking for an excuse to get one. The next Medal of Honor game is coming in 2020, and it's a VR game exclusive to the Oculus Rift.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is being developed by Respawn Entertainment, makers of Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends. Set in World War 2, Above and Beyond will take players from the initial French resistance to the Nazis in 1943, through the Omaha Beach invasion, to the infiltration of secret Nazi rocket bases at the end of the war.

Above and Beyond will feature 50 different levels and all manner of environments and situations, from tanks on the battlefield to the interior of submarines to bombing missions in airplanes. There's even a level set on a moving train.

I played a few demo levels recently that you can read about here. We don't have a specific release date yet for Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond—right now we just know it's coming at some point in 2020.