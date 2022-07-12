Just £750 for an RTX 3060 gaming laptop with a 6-core Ryzen? The Prime Day deals are delivering

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to bag a gaming laptop deal (opens in new tab). We're nearing the dawn of a new age of notebooks, and so we're seeing some tasty offers, such as this RTX 3060-powered Lenovo for just £750 at Amazon (opens in new tab). Until pretty recently you'd be lucky to find an RTX 3050 machine for that price, with the higher-spec GPUs saved for £1,000+ gaming laptops.

Not so anymore as there are systems around now dropping well below that mark. This is one of the lowest we've seen them go, and this is a fantastic deal on a decent gaming laptop spec.

The RTX 3060 in mobile form is faster than the desktop version, almost akin to the RTX 3060 Ti, and the Ryzen CPU is one of the more recent 5600H variants. That means it's a proper Zen 3 chip, with six cores, and 12 threads.

The screen is a high refresh rate 120Hz 1080p panel, which will look great in games and on the desktop, too. And will also mean that you can nail absolutely playable frame rates with that RTX 3060 graphics card at the highest settings.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 | RTX 3060 | Ryzen 5 5600H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 120Hz | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £899.99 £749.99 at Amazon (save £150) (opens in new tab)

This is the cheapest RTX 3060 gaming laptop we've found, and the first time that it's ever dropped below the £800 mark, too. Granted there are some sacrifices made to deliver the GPU performance at this price. Notably the RAM and SSD are pretty miserly, but compromises always have to be made, and the CPU and GPU combination will deliver great gaming performance on the 120Hz 1080p screen.

The only real issue with the system is that the SSD is a little small at 512GB—though still robust enough as a boot drive—but that 8GB of DDR4 RAM is a concern. It will likely be single channel memory and that means half the memory bandwidth it should have.

Luckily it's a fairly simple process to replace both the SSD and memory (opens in new tab) if you want to upgrade down the line. And those are pretty affordable upgrades, too. When the rest of the spec is this good, the price is most definitely right.