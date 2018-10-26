Just Cause 4 'panoramic trailer' tailored for 4K ultra-widescreen monitors

I don't have a widescreen monitor, so the trailer above is a wee bit wasted on me. I mean, it's nice to see more of Just Cause 4, in any event. And I'm guessing loads of you lot have widescreen monitors, so this doesn't feel like an entirely wasted exercise.

"Tailored to a giant, ultra-widescreen display on the Square Enix booth at Paris Games Week, this incredible 4K panoramic trailer gives players a glimpse of the beautiful South American inspired Island of Solís and a taste of what they can expect from Just Cause 4 this December," says JC4 publisher Square Enix in a statement. "Thanks to the amazingly powerful, new Apex Engine, Just Cause has never looked better. Avalanche Studios have taken the series signature destruction and incredible physics to a whole new level with the introduction of fully simulated Extreme Weather events."

So, to all you widescreen worshippers: let us normal-sized telly folk know how nice the above short looks on your super-broad hardware.

Just Cause 4 is due December 4, 2018. Till then, here's all the panorama I need.