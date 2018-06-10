Just Cause 4 image leak reveals new wingsuit and jungle environments

Some premature advertising on Steam confirmed Just Cause 4 earlier this week, and now some leaked images have revealed the game in a bit more detail. The pictures, below, have the sheen of promotional shots rather than screens from gameplay, but they still give us a good look at the new, heavily-scarred Rico, as well as his black-and-orange striped wingsuit (above).

The images, revealed in this Reddit post, also show off a heavily-armoured enemy, a rickety bridge over a ravine and a helicopter exploding in a jungle. There's an abundance of bad weather, too, from hurricanes to thunderstorms, which could suggest some sort of dynamic weather system. We'll have to wait and see for sure, though.

Just Cause publisher Square Enix is holding its E3 press conference at 10am Pacific on Monday (6pm BST, 3am AEST), so we'll likely get more information then.