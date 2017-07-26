Just Cause 3 is free to try on Steam right now

Just Cause 3 is a great game to play if you want to recreate the most batshit crazy moments from action films. Want to blow up a convoy of vehicles and then escape on a burst , airborne gas canister? Definitely something you can do. And you can do it for free right now, but only for the next two days.

It's presumably a means to garner excitement around the newly released multiplayer mod – a feature which helped Just Cause 2 endure for as long as it did. If you sample the game and like what you see, there's a 75 percent discount during the free period. The discount also applies to the XL edition, while the Just Cause Collection – which bundles all Just Cause games – has a whopping 83 per cent discount.