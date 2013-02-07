Just Cause 3 hinted at by Avalanche CEO, targeting "next generation" platforms

Details have surfaced of Just Cause 2 developer Avalanche's upcoming projects. Kotaku's Superannuation spotted the LinkedIn profile of Avalanche head Christofer Sundberg that hint at a follow up to Rico's ridiculous island adventure.

It appears under the title "Unannounced Sandbox Action Game," and is due to published by Square Enix. The description reads: "New installment in a very well-known game series. The game is being developed at Avalanche Studios New York studio and is scheduled for completion in June 2015 for next generation console platforms."

That's about as close to saying "look guys, we're making Just Cause 3" as you can get without actually saying "look guys, we're making Just Cause 3". Although this unannouncement does mean we've no firm details for the game, like whether it will include Bolo Santosi and her untraceable accent .

There's another unannounced game listed on the page, for an "Open-World Action Game". The description for this one reads, "Avalanche Studios first licensed game, developed based on a well-known movie license. The game however, stands on its own and is scheduled for release in April 2014. The game is developed for current and next-generation console platforms and PC."

The team have been rumoured to be working on a game based on the upcoming film Mad Max: Fury Road, which would fit the brief. It's interesting that it specifically mentions PC, while Just Cause 3 (sorry, "Unannounced Sandbox Action Game") only lists next-gen consoles. Still, given both Avalanche and Square Enix's history of PC development, hopefully there's no cause for concern.

