Just Cause 3 comparison video: PC vs. Xbox One

It's been a day since Just Cause 3's launch, and so far people have noticed one major difference between the PC and console versions of the game. We set out to capture that difference and look at the experience of playing it on PC compared to Xbox One. I highly recommend you watch the short video above to see the results.

Joking aside, the PC version hasn't had the smoothest launch either, but it's interesting to see the shoe on the other foot when it comes to the majority of launch day problems. Be sure to read our full review of Just Cause 3—in which Andy Kelly explains he had practically no technical difficulties after installing the day one patch—and we'll be putting out a max settings video later this week chock-full of explosions.