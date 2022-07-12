Join us for an exclusive Company of Heroes 3 reveal today

Audio player loading…

Relic has been teasing a big announcement that it will reveal today, and if you've been watching the teaser stream (opens in new tab) you've probably already guessed that it's going to be about Company of Heroes 3.

At 6 pm BST/10 am PDT/1 pm EDT, we'll be taking an exclusive look at the WW2 RTS, sharing some big announcements, showing off new gameplay and chatting to the developers at Relic.

Join us on our Twitch (opens in new tab) and YouTube (opens in new tab) channels to see what the team has up their sleeves.

And if you need to catch up on what's been revealed so far, here's everything we know about Company of Heroes 3 (opens in new tab).