Relic is teasing a big announcement for tomorrow

The countdown ends on July 12.

Age of Empires 4 and Company of Heroes 3 developer Relic Entertainment is gearing up for a big announcement tomorrow, priming us with a 24-hour countdown (opens in new tab)

The countdown is accompanied by a slightly melancholy video that kicks off with a desert scene, with ruined columns, tents, crates, spotlights and a military vehicle. There's also a port, with yet more military vehicles, and then some more desert. The sand, it gets everywhere!   

What could it possibly be? I'm being atrociously coy—sorry! 

Guess away for now, but then come back tomorrow when we'll be able to share more about what Relic's been up to. You might want to bookmark PC Gamer's Twitch channel as well (opens in new tab)

