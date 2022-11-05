John Wick will be a big-budget game if Lionsgate gets its way

Audio player loading…

Film studio and general entertainment juggernaut Lionsgate wants to make a big-budget videogame based on the John Wick movies, and has been getting active proposals for it from game studios. Studio executive Jon Feltheimer told investors that Lionsgate was excited about the project in an earnings call.

"I don’t want to get ahead of myself here, but we believe there is a big AAA game to be made out of ‘John Wick.’ We have been fielding proposals. We certainly are interested in moving that forward, but I don’t want to say anything more about that at this time," said Feltheimer, as transcribed by IndieWire. (opens in new tab)

There have been three movies in the John Wick series, all successes, each about the titular unstoppable assassin's quest for revenge against those who have wronged him. The series so far stars Keanu Reeves, who I think we all know is down (opens in new tab) to be in a video game. A spinoff movie starring Ana de Armas is in the works, and a fourth John Wick movie is set to release in March of 2023. There's also a prequel series in the works.

This is of course the moment to note that John Wick did already have a game, the superb tactical puzzle of John Wick Hex, which released in 2019. It was a smaller game by Bithell Games, but its slow-mo turn-based puzzles excellently captured the rhythm of Wick's gunfights. "At its best John Wick Hex feels like you’re pirouetting from one enemy to the next in a graceful dance of death," Robert Zak said in the John Wick Hex PC Gamer review. (opens in new tab)

Great spot, VGC. (opens in new tab)