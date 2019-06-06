It's T-Pain vs Lil Yachty in a Rainbow Six Siege tournament for charity

Another Rainbow Six Siege free weekend is now underway: From now until 1pm PT/4 pm ET on June 9, the full game including all maps, modes, and operators are yours to play as much as you like on Steam and Uplay. It's also on sale on both storefronts, and if you opt to pick it up any progress you make during the freebie will carry over. And if you just like to watch, Ubisoft's got you covered there, too.

On June 10, after Ubisoft's E3 press conference, an E3 Charity Challenge tournament will pit teams of Siege streamers headed by T-Pain and Lil Yachty for a slice of a $50,000 prize pool for charity. $40,000 will be donated to the winning captain's charity of choice, while the losing captain will have $10,000 to direct as he sees fit. Another $50,000 will be split between the streamers on the winning team.

Here's who's competing:

Team T-Pain:

Therussianbadger

Bnans

Lil_Lexi

Annemunition

The Lil Yachty Unit:

BikiniBodhi

Sacriel

ZanderLP

Moondye7

The Rainbow Six Siege Charity Challenge will be livestreamed on Twitch following Ubisoft's E3 2019 press conference, which begins at 1 pm PT/4 pm ET on June 10. The full schedule of E3 press conferences is posted for your perusal here.