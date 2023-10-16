It's not Prime Day or Black Friday but this RTX 4060 Ti gaming PC is the price of a discounted RTX 4060 system right now

Yeyian Gaming Desktop | Core i5 12400F | Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 1TB SSD | $999.99 $899.99 at Walmart

For the price that we've only seen RTX 4060 machines discounted down to, here we've got a full RTX 4060 Ti build for less than $900. The Ti delivers gaming performance between the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070, but with an extra fps boost in the shape of Frame Generation in the games that support it. The Intel CPU is a couple generations old now, but is still an excellent six-core, 12-thread chip, happily supporting both 16GB of DDR4 and that 1TB SSD. Price check: Newegg $899.99

Given the sort of deals and discounts we saw over the recent Amazon sales 'event' Big Deal Days, it's a bit of a surprise to see such a well-specced RTX 4060 Ti gaming PC down to way less than $1,000. This is the sort of price that we were seeting RTX 4060 (note the lack of a 'Ti') systems discounted to just last week, so seeing a way better performing rig for this little without any Prime Day or Black Friday stuff going down is kinda eye opening.

The Yeyian (insert non-sensical code here) gaming PC is just $900 at Walmart and the same at Newegg right now. For that you're getting the RTX 4060 Ti in 8GB trim, which will deliver gaming performance in between an RTX 3060 Ti and an RTX 3070 in terms of straight raster gaming frame rates. And while it leans more towardsthe RTX 3070 at that level, it also comes sporting the magic of Nvidia's Frame Generation, and y'know now AMD's own version, too.

We'll be keeping tabs on all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals through the big day and beyond.

The supporting spec is pretty much what you'd expect—you could probably write out the entire rest of the spec yourself without once looking at the details above. It's an Intel Core i5 CPU, from the 12th Gen family, which makes it a six-core, 12-thread processor, and a good gaming chip. It is worth noting the Core i5 13400F that follows is in the 13th Gen group is a ten-core, 16-thread processor, so it is a little behind on the multithreaded side.

It's also stuck on last-gen DDR4 memory, too, but honestly for gaming DDR5 is still not presenting a huge benefit for upgrading even if prices have tumbled. You also get a 1TB SSD, which is certainly welcome, but thankfully budget system builders have started taking notice that they're super cheap now, and a 512GB SSD doesn't cut it even for the cheapest systems.

All told, this Yeyian machine is offering a lot of GPU power and a decent backup spec for not a huge amount of money. I've tried to find an RTX 4060 Ti PC this affordable right now, and I've not succeeded. If you can, buy that instead, but for me this is a really good system.