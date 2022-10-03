Fortnite is down for extended maintenance

By Wes Fenlon
published

Due to planned maintenance and an unexpected issue, Fortnite's servers won't be back online until Tuesday, October 4.

Fortnite promo image for Rainbow Royale event
(Image credit: Epic)
Audio player loading…

Fortnite's servers are down for a lengthy maintenance period on Monday, October 3, according to the official Fortnite Status Twitter (opens in new tab) account.

The server outage for the battle royale was intentional, prepping the game for its next update: Update 22.10. But it hasn't quite gone to plan. Maintenance downtime was set to begin at 4 am EST on October 4. Instead, it began nearly 12 hours early, around 5 pm EST.

"Due to an issue, we are entering downtime early," Fortnite Status tweeted. "Update 22.10 will still release tomorrow October 4th."

Epic didn't provide an estimate for how long Fortnite will be offline, but did say it'll let players know when the downtime has ended. With the update still planned for Tuesday, the maintenance may last until at least midnight EST, or even through its originally planned window. 

Normally, we'd expect Fortnite server maintenance to last 2-4 hours, though downtime can be longer for big updates. It's unclear why exactly Epic initiated this downtime earlier than planned. Servers should be back online sometime on Tuesday, October 4.

Wes Fenlon
Wes Fenlon
Senior Editor

Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter (opens in new tab) and Tested (opens in new tab) before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.


When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).

See comments