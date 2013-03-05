IPL6 eSports tournament officially cancelled - refunds available for ticket holders

IGN have announced that their major eSports tournament, the IGN Pro League, has been cancelled ahead of the planned IPL6 event. The tournament, scheduled to kick off March 28th, would have featured pro teams competing for prizes in League of Legends, Starcraft 2 and ShootMania: Storm . In an official statement , IGN state the growth of the eSports environment as cause for the IPL's cancellation.

"When we launched IPL two years ago, the eSports landscape was very different with far fewer events than we have now. Now there are more tournaments than ever before competing for people's time and attention, so we're no longer in a position to commit the resources required to run another major independent event.

"You should also know that we are working on finding a new home for the IPL team and IGN will continue to broadcast partner tournaments in the future."

Full refunds are to be offered to anyone with tickets to IPL6, or reservations for The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, where it was due to be held.

"The past two years have been incredible, and we thank every one of the millions of people who tuned in to our events and coverage over that time. Your support has been tremendous and we could not have done this without you. We went from $5,000 online StarCraft 2 tournaments to one of the world's best and largest eSports events."