Interchangeable parts let you customize MSI’s latest mice for either hand

As a right-handed user, I can't pretend to know the struggle that left-handed gamers face when shopping for peripherals, especially mice. However, I can sympathize, because as someone who covers new product launches, I know that the vast majority of mice are aimed at right-handed users. MSI is apparently sympathetic too, because it just launched two new mice that can go to bat in either direction.

Whereas MSI's existing Clutch GM40 was billed as an ambidextrous rodent, the company's new Clutch GM70 and Clutch GM60 take things a step further with interchangeable parts for a custom fit. Each one comes with side grips and a top cover that snap into place with magnets. With buttons on both sides, you can mold the new Clutch mice to fit your hand more comfortably than a one-size-fits-all design.

Both mice are built around an aluminum frame with Omron switches that are rated for 50+ million clicks. What's different about the Clutch GM70 is that it adds a wireless dongle to the mix. It also has a higher grade sensor and two additional buttons.

The Clutch GM60 is equipped with a PMW 3330 sensor that can be adjusted from 1,000 dpi to 10,000 dpi. It also has 8 buttons, a 2m braided cable, and a gold plated USB 2.0 connector. It measures 125x6x39mm (LxWxH) and weighs 129g.

Many gamers scoff at ultra-high dpi settings, but if that's what you're after, the Clutch GM70 can go up to 18,000 dpi. You also get 10 buttons and a slightly heftier body that measures the same as the Clutch GM60 but weighs 129g.

MSI rates the response time at 1ms for the Clutch GM70 in wireless form. When plugged into a USB port, that drops down to 0.33ms, same as the Clutch GM60.

Finally, both mice offer customizable RGB lighting. This can be adjusted in MSI's Gaming Center software. You can also assign button functions, set macros, save profiles, and more.

MSI did not say when these new mice will be available or for how much.