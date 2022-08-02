Inside the Backrooms: Where to find the elevator code

Inside the Backrooms is an Early Access co-op horror game that will have you exploring each room as you try to figure out how to open up new areas. Each room will get more dangerous too, with "entities" doing their best to hinder you while you search for clues and solve puzzles.

One of the first major obstacles you're likely to encounter is the elevator code. You need to find this four-digit code in order to proceed but it's not at all clear what you're supposed to do to figure it out. So if you're scratching your head, here's how to work out the Inside the Backrooms elevator code so you can venture into the next area.

Inside the Backrooms elevator code: How to find it

Once you reach the elevator room, you'll find a section with eight large square walls, with four on each side. They're easy to spot as each one has a number painted onto it. The ones on the right will have the numbers one to four, and you should find a "#" if you look at the back of them. These essentially denote the order of the numbers opposite to give you your elevator code.

(Image credit: MrFatcat)

As the code appears to be randomized, you'll need to figure it out for yourself. So, if #1 is directly opposite the number "8" and #2 has a "5" facing it, the first two digits of the code would be "85". Keep going until you have four numbers and once you're done, you have your elevator code.

It's actually much simpler than it sounds but if you're still having trouble working it out, this short video (opens in new tab) should help you out.