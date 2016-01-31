Infamous Quests does King's Quest with The Order of the Thorne

A couple of years ago, Infamous Quests released a very old-fashioned adventure by the name of Quest for Infamy, one of two games made over a similar period based on the classic Quest for Glory. For their next trick, they appear to have looked to the venerable King's Quest for inspiration. Say howdy to The Order of the Thorne - The King's Challenge, then, which appeared on Steam and GOG a few days ago.

Set in the same world as Quest for Infamy, and featuring similarly exquisite pixel art, this first chapter of The Order of Thorne sets bard Finn on a challenge to write the greatest-ever ballad.

From the Steam page:

"Every ten years, the ruler of the Faerie Realm, King Quilhairn, offers up his latest challenge to those brave enough to undertake the quest. Their prize? One wish, any wish that is within his power to grant, and the prestige of being lauded as 'Hero of the Faerie Kingdom'.

"Do you have the will and determination to guide Finn on his quest? Play your magic lute to discover the secrets of the land and entertain its people. Meet all kinds of interesting creatures, and prove your worth in this classic point and click adventure."