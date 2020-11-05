Immortals Fenyx Rising system requirements are extremely thorough

Ubisoft has unveiled the system requirements for the upcoming (and very promising) faux-mythological action game Immortals Fenyx Rising, and the good news is that you won't need a super-powered PC to play it—as long as you don't mind cranking the settings down a little bit.

Whatever you think of Ubisoft's games, you've got to give it full credit for being thorough with its system requirements. I do think it's a little amusing how they go directly from "very low" to "high," without an intermediate stop in between, though. Maybe "high" isn't the ideal descriptor here?

In any event, to the numbers:

Very Low (720p/30 fps)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD FX-6300

Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD FX-6300 GPU: GeForce GTX 660 or AMD R9 280X

GeForce GTX 660 or AMD R9 280X RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel mode)

8GB (Dual-channel mode) VRAM: 2GB for Nvidia or 3GB for AMD

2GB for Nvidia or 3GB for AMD Storage: 28GB HDD

28GB HDD OS: Windows 7 64-bit

High (1080p/30 fps)

CPU : Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD FX-8350

: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD FX-8350 GPU : GeForce GTX 970 or AMD R9 290

: GeForce GTX 970 or AMD R9 290 RAM : 8GB (Dual-channel mode)

: 8GB (Dual-channel mode) VRAM : 4GB

: 4GB Storage : 28GB SSD

: 28GB SSD OS: Windows 10 64-bit

High (1080p/60 fps)

CPU : Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 7 1700

: Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 7 1700 GPU : GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD RX Vega 56

: GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD RX Vega 56 RAM : 16GB (Dual-channel mode)

: 16GB (Dual-channel mode) VRAM : 8GB

: 8GB Storage : 28GB SSD

: 28GB SSD OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Very High (1440p/60 fps)

CPU : Intel Core i7-8700 Kor AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

: Intel Core i7-8700 Kor AMD Ryzen 5 3600X GPU : GeForce GTX 2070 Super or AMD RX 5700

: GeForce GTX 2070 Super or AMD RX 5700 RAM : 16GB (Dual-channel mode)

: 16GB (Dual-channel mode) VRAM : 8GB

: 8GB Storage : 28GB SSD

: 28GB SSD OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Very High (4K/30 fps)

CPU : Intel Core i7-8700 Kor AMD Ryzen 5 3700X

: Intel Core i7-8700 Kor AMD Ryzen 5 3700X GPU : GeForce GTX 2070 Super or AMD RX Vega 56

: GeForce GTX 2070 Super or AMD RX Vega 56 RAM : 16GB (Dual-channel mode)

: 16GB (Dual-channel mode) VRAM : 8GB

: 8GB Storage : 28GB SSD

: 28GB SSD OS: Windows 10 64-bit

As befits a proper PC game, Immortals Fenyx Rising will support multi-monitor setups and widescreen displays, with uncapped framerates and "in-depth customization options." And if you're thinking to yourself (as I did) that it's a little odd that the 1440p setting would have a higher GPU requirements than the 4K spec, Ubisoft specified that it's because of the higher framerate target.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is set to come out on December 3 on the Epic Games Store. For a closer look at what it's all about, including how it is and is not like Zelda, be sure to have a look at our September preview.