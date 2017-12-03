If you're quick, you can grab a bargain in Steam's "The Classics Return" sale

Steam's "The Classics Return" sale is offering huge discounts on a range of classic and reimagined games, including Torment: Tides of Numenera, Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition, Broken Sword 5, and Yooka-Laylee.

If you somehow missed out on some of these "classic" titles the first time around, here's your chance to grab 'em cheap.

Here's what's available: Ages of Wonders III, Wasteland 2: Director's Cut, Torment: Tides of Numenera, Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition, Broken Sword 5 - the Serpent's Curse, Armikrog, Obduction, Tesla Effect, Yooka-Laylee, and Xenonauts. Each game is available with a discount of anywhere between 50 to 80 percent off.

The sale also includes the newly released Black Mirror, a re-imagining of Future Games' 2004 gothic-horror adventure series, plus a load of Shadowrun games, including Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun Hong Kong Extended Edition, and Shadowrun Returns: Dragonfall.

If you’re interested, don’t hang about; the sale ends soon!

