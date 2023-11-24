f you think this Alienware RTX 4090 laptop deal doesn't look so bad we have a Black Friday Lenovo RTX 4080 deal that blows it away

Alienware m16 | 16-inch | RTX 4090 | $2,599.99

By Alienware's standards, the Alienware m16 with RTX 4090 graphics for $2,599 in their Black Friday sale is a bit of a steal (note that you'll need to hit the "RTX 4090" option to upgrade from the base configuration that's linked here). After all, we're used to seeing their high-end models go for $3,000 to $4,000 or more.

But here's the thing. For just $1,899, you can have our favourite gaming laptop in the Lenovo Lenovo Legion Pro 7i with an RTX 4080 GPU that's so close in terms of gaming performance, you'll never notice the difference.

Yup, that's the weird thing about the RTX 4090 laptop chip. On paper, it monsters the RTX 4080. But constrained by the limited thermal capacity of even a desktop replacement laptop, it turns out both chips put out awfully similar performance, despite the huge price premium Nvidia charges for the RTX 4090.

Alienware m16 | 16-inch | QHD+ 240Hz | RTX 4090 |AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB | $2,599.99 at Alienware

By Alienware's standards, an RTX 4090 laptop at this price point is a decent deal. It's a 16-inch model with a 240Hz QHD+ IPS display with the brand's signature spacey design and engineering. Note that you'll need to hit the "RTX 4090" option to upgrade from the base configuration that's linked here.

The one caveat to all this is that the RTX 4090 comes with 16GB of VRAM to the 4080's 12GB. In the long run, as games become ever more memory intensive, there will probably be a few games where 12GB won't quite be enough and the RTX 4080 will end up having to go out to main memory for graphics data, which hammers frames rates pretty badly.

Right now, however, 12GB is enough for all but a few fringe cases, which makes the extra $700 you need to fork out for the Alienware over the Lenovo very hard to swallow.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | Nvidia RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz | 32GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,749 $1,899 at B&H Photo (save $850)

This is a great discount on the best RTX 4080 laptop I've tested and is even cheaper than it was over Prime Day. It's a fantastic notebook, offering performance that can often match and sometimes beat an RTX 4090-based system (see our review). There's a high-performance CPU to back it up, a decent, bright 1600p screen, and a fair amount of storage. All with a discount. Price check: Lenovo $2,359.79 | Amazon $2,398.64

In other regards, you're looking at a pretty close run contest. Both laptops run 16-inch 16:10 aspect panels with the same 2,560 by 1,600 resolution and 240Hz frame rate. They both also share the same 1TB SSD capacity.

The Alienware runs an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU, which is a very nice chip. But then the Lenovo not only matches that with the equally grunty Intel Core i9 13900HX but ups the ante from 16GB of RAM in the Alienware to fully 32GB.

In fact, the Lenovo is so good, it's our pick du jour of currently available 16-inch gaming laptops. You can read more about the reasons why in our full review of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i. But suffice to say, the Lenovo is comfortably where our money would go.