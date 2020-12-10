If you really want an RGB microphone, Razer's Serien Emote is on sale for $100

Does your microphone have a built-in display with RGB lighting? I'm guessing not, because it took Razer concocting the idea a year ago for such a thing to exist. We're not here to judge—if that's your bag, more power to you. But we can judge the $179.99 list price of Razer's Seiren Emote, which is a bit high. If you thought so too, good news—it's on sale at Amazon for $99.99 right now.

Compared the Seiren X, one of the best microphones for streaming, gaming, and podcasting, the Seiren Emote separates itself with a built-in 8-bit display, while maintaining a compact design. The pitch is that you can integrate it with your streams, and it will react and synchronize with your audience's emoticons, alerts, shout outs, and the like. Or you can just have it display a static image (or turn it off).

An RGB Mic Razer Seiren Emote Microphone | $179.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $80)

The Seiren Emote has a built-in 8-bit display, it's compact, and it leverages a hypercardiod pickup pattern to hone in on your voice chat while blocking out background noise.

View Deal

Beyond the built-in the display, the Seiren Emote is a hypercardiod mic, whereas the Seiren X features a supercardiod pickup pattern. What that boils down to is a narrower field to pickup up chatter, and block out background noise.

Other specs include:

Power required / consumption—5V 500mA

Sample rate—min 44.1kHz / max 48kHz

Bit rate—16bit

Capsules—Ø25mm condenser capsules

Polar patterns—Hypercardioid

Frequency response—100Hz–20kHz

Sensitivity—20mV/Pa (at 1kHz)

Max SPL—110dB (THD < 1 percent at 1kHz)

Overall it is a decent, compact mic with a built-in shock mount and interchangeable gooseneck. And with this discount in place, it's priced far more appropriately than it has been since launch.