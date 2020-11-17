If you need more space for Call of Duty, there's a great deal on Samsung NVMe SSDs right now

Game file sizes are getting irresponsibly large (looking at you, Call of Duty), and so having lots of fast storage space is more important than ever. If you're in need of an upgrade, Amazon's got a great SSD deal to help alleviate your hard drive woes.

Amazon is offering 500GB ($80) and 1TB versions ($149) of the speedy Samsung 970 Plus Evo SSDs for the lowest prices we've seen in months.

Samsung 970 Evo Plus 2TB is currently shipping on backorder, and I can understand why: They are on sale for $250, half off the original price, which is a crazy good deal. The 500GB and 1TB models are still in stock, though. Their read/write speeds (3,500/2,500 MB/s) offer decent performance which translates but more importantly, those speedy load times.

