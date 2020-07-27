If Lovecraft and H.R. Giger make you horny, we've got just the game trailer for you (NFSW)

Let's begin with a NSFW warning, as well as a photosensitive epilepsy warning—not only is the game trailer embedded below filled with graphic sex, nudity and gore (though much of it is censored) it's also extremely blinky in a way that makes it difficult to watch, even for someone (like me) without a history of seizures. Please use caution!

That's not the sexiest way to introduce a trailer for an erotic thriller, is it? But not everyone is going to find Lust From Beyond erotic. It's a "psychological horror with occult and erotic themes" that is "inspired by the works of Lovecraft and Giger." Think of Amnesia: The Dark Descent, only you seemingly have sex with a lot of people, monsters, and fleshy, vaguely humanoid shapes.

Lust From Beyond is being made by the same developers as Lust for Darkness, which James said treated "genitals like jump scares" before adding that "a kneeling, armless figure coughing up a penis the size of a mailbox is not pleasant." He didn't like the game much, if that wasn't clear.

In Lust From Beyond you're a member the Cult of Ecstasy which worships "an otherwordly erotic deity." The cult wants to enter the realm of Lusst'ghaa—yes, I double-checked and that is correct, it's actually called Lusst'ghaa. I'm not sure how horny you need to be to think entering a world called Lusst'ghaa is a good idea, but I'd say pretty darn horny.

There's a free demo that takes you through the prologue—I played a bit and... I've seen some things. Far more than the trailer below shows. The exploration of the cult's spooky headquarters is done pretty well, though none of it felt particularly erotic to me. But then I'm not really turned on by trails of blood, creepy mansions, slimy Giger-inspired caverns, or fleshy demons with tails and tentacles wriggling out of their swollen, distended bellies. It's fine if you are! But it's not really my jam.

Lust From Beyond comes out on September 24.