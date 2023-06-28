I would die for this delightfully garish Barbie Dreamhouse Xbox console

Y'know, I was always more of a Bratz girl, but something about the upcoming Barbie movie has an absolute chokehold on me. As if I wasn't already prepared to dedicate my entire self to life in plastic, this Xbox collaboration including controllers and a gorgeous Barbie Dreamhouse console has me on my hands and knees, begging to be a Barbie girl in an Xbox world.

Upsettingly, it's not something I can simply throw money at and gleefully display for all to see. They're being given away in a competition starting on July 10 via the Xbox Twitter and Microsoft Rewards programme. Up for grabs is a bright fuschia Xbox Series S complete with Barbie The Movie branding. It's tucked away inside a three-tier baby pink Barbie Dreamhouse with little loungers, a glittery bed and even a pool complete with little rubber rings and the classic Barbie "B" symbol. It's garish in the best possible way.

1) Just announced today: an @Xbox themed console with the Barbie playhouse look on top pic.twitter.com/djfLsaYaubJune 26, 2023 See more

There are also some interchangeable controller faceplates for the SCUF Instinct pad inspired by Barbie and Ken's outfits to be won. All four are also stamped with the movie's logo, with two bright psychedelic patterns for Barbie, and two slightly more toned-down (by Barbie standards) black and white patterns for Ken. They're pretty neat, and it's also the first time I've heard about an Xbox pad with interchangeable face plates so go figure.

While I'm not quite sure where I could even fit the Barbie console if I won it, it's certainly an icebreaking set piece for visitors. Maybe you could even buy a Barbie doll to jazz it up even further and hold your controller while you're away.

I've previously written about my love for pink peripherals and hardware, and how they've really helped me express myself better in my hobby. Hell, I still proudly display my pink PlayStation 2 Slim alongside my other sleek-looking modern consoles. It might not be to everyone's tastes, but this is more of what I would have loved to see when I was a young girl.

If you're not in the market for a whole Barbie console, that's not the only bit of video game marketing the movie is doing. Forza Horizon 5 players are able to scoop up two new cars that make an appearance—Barbie's pink 1956 Chevrolet Corvette EV Corvette and Ken's 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup. They're available for free and can be downloaded from the in-game message centre.