'I see you're looking for a Prime Day PC gaming deal. Would you like help?'

By Dave James
published

Tom's Hardware has deployed a ChatGPT-powered chatbot to help you find deals around Prime Day. Y'know, in case you're bored of our expert recommendations.

Clippy via Microsoft's Office XP launch event
(Image credit: Microsoft)

The AI revolution is coming. There's nothing we can do about it, one day everything we do will be replaced by some collection of digital logic supplanting us. That day is not today, and the Tom's Hardware deals bot might just be the latest evidence that we're still a little way off being ditched just yet.

Using the OpenAI ChatGPT 3.5 API, Tom's Hardware has deployed its own wee chatbot, scraping through the entirety of Future PLC's content to dig out the best deals it thinks worth your time.

It's even been casting its gaze over PC Gamer's content and is intent on bringing you it's own thoughts on what we write. Well, I say 'thoughts', but it's just a large language model (LLM) regurgitating our content in a form relating to the natural language input you give it.

You can check out how effective it is at delivering you the best deals below. And then when you realise that it's not actually quite giving you the best advice, you can come back to the lovingly created hubs of perfectly crafted buying advice that we've put together by hand on team.

Using years of expert knowledge and, y'know, actual experience with the products.

