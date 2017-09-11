'I can't believe they're not going to do another one, but they're not,' says Kevin Conroy on Batman Arkham games

According to our 'Batman: Arkham games ranked from worst to best' list, the running order of Warner Bros' caped crusading games on merit reads as follows: City, Asylum, Knight, Origins. According to Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman himself, this list will remain forever unchanged because the publisher is done with the series.

Story-wise, Arkham Knight definitively concluded all that had come before it, however Arkham Origins—developed by WB Games Montreal and not Rocksteady—provided a side venture the main series failed to explore. The idea that similar games could surface down the line isn't implausible, then, however Conroy is sure WB has left the series behind.

When asked by a crowd member at last weekend's Nashville Wizard World Comic Con if Warner Brothers was working on the Arkham series or if it had plans to expand the existing ones, Conroy said: "You know, I can’t believe that they’re not going to do another one, but they’re not. Isn’t that amazing? It's… they made literally billions of dollars on those games. But, no, there's no plan to do another one. Sorry."

Twitter user Matt Sifford caught Conroy's comments live:

@Arkhamverse @BatmanNewsCom just saw Conroy at @WizardWorld Nashville and asked about future Arkham projects. Unfortunately he says no 😭 pic.twitter.com/tJEa3Am4FCSeptember 9, 2017

