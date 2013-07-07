Humans Must Answer, the ex-STALKER devs' sidescrolling shmup, releases next week

Have we all come to terms with the fact that a couple of ex-STALKER developer are making a sidescrolling shmup where you control a crew of space-chickens? OK, take another few minutes. Humans Must Answer (why, is it an emergency?) was successfully crowdfunded around three months ago, meeting the modest goal of $5,000 without falling fowl to Kickstarter fatigue. And, hey, you'll be able to buy the finished game this coming Thursday, from either GOG.com or the Humble Store for a poultry $10. Insert your own chicken puns after the break.

As Sumom Games put it – rather wonderfully, I might add – "Humans Must Answer

is a classic 2D space shooter set in the distant future...with lots of explosions. You play as the pilot on board a Scout ship called The Golden Eagle, which is manned by a crew of intelligent and dangerous chickens."

It's a tiny bit different to STALKER, then. There's a demo here (scroll down the page a bit) to sink your teeth into, before the full game hatches on the 11th of July.