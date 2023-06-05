Hubcaps for PCs are a thing now

We've seen racing style gaming chairs—now is the age of racing style PC fans. If you're having trouble picturing such a thing, just look to MSI's latest innovation in the PC cooling space—the "Floating Hub Cap" Suprim fan design.

Also known as the "Static logo" design, these fans were inspired by Rolls-Royce's hubcaps. Similarly to the Rolls-Royce design, the center of the fan always stays upright no matter how fast they spin. That means anyone whose PC case provides an unobscured view of the fans will forever be greeted by the MSI logo when they gaze lovingly at their setup.

"This structure creates a floating effect, enhancing brand visibility and aesthetics," reads the plaque next to the showpiece. And it really does work; we spent a good while mesmerized by the fact that the logo just sits in place while the rest of the fan spins at some silly RPM. It's not the most gorgeous design we saw at Computex, but it's a neat little feature that means no one can forget who made the fans in their PC case. Clever…

The design has a magnetic structure, which is how it manages its little logo stability magic trick. Not only is MSI implementing it on PC fans, it's also being used on the company's AIO coolers and some Suprim RTX 40-series graphics cards, too.

There was me thinking PC fans couldn't get any cooler than Lian Li's Infinity fans, but now you can style even more of your setup to match your love of race cars. It'll certainly give a little flair to any racing sim rig you decide to build.

Guess that's another one just waiting to be added to Jacobs's ever-growing collection of fans and other bits he's been hoarding.