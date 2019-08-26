HTC Vive Pro has returned to its Prime Day price of $599

(Image credit: HTC)

One of the best PC-related discounts from Amazon's big 'Prime Day' sale in July was the HTC Vive Pro for $200 off. If you missed out on that deal, you can once again get the headset for $599. This time around, the entire kit is also $200 off ($899), if you don't already have the required controllers and sensors.

The HTC Vive Pro is one of the best VR headsets currently available, matched only by the $1,000 Valve Index. It has a total resolution of 2880x1600 (1440x1600 per eye), a 90Hz AMOLED display, integrated headphones and microphones, and a 110-degree FOV.

In our review, we wrote, "I don't find the Vive Pro to be a major leap forward in terms of resolution, and the price, especially if you don't already own base stations and controllers, is pretty prohibitive. However, the Pro is great advance in comfort and design when compared to the original Vive, and maybe that's more important"

Of course, the high resolution of the Vive Pro means it needs a PC with decent hardware to power it. Here are the recommended PC specifications:

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480, equivalent or better

Intel Core i5-4590 or AMD FX 8350, equivalent or better

4GB RAM or more

DisplayPort 1.2 or newer

1x USB 3.0 or newer

Windows 8.1 or Windows 10

You can grab the Vive Pro from the links below. Both the headset (for existing Vive owners) and the complete kit (with the headset, controllers, and sensors) are discounted.

