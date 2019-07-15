Get $200 off the HTC Vive Pro VR headset for Prime Day

(Image credit: HTC)

If you've wanted to buy a VR headset for a while, but were waiting for the price to drop to just the right amount, Amazon Prime Day has slashed prices on a few VR headsets, including a 25 percent discount on the HTC Vive Pro.

The HTC Vive Pro includes 360-degree tracking from floor to ceiling, and hi-res audio with integrated 3D spatial sounds. The screen resolution is 1440 x 1600 pixels per eye, with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a field of view of 110 degrees. This VR headset also has dual integrated microphones, USB-C 3.0, DisplayPort 1.2, and Bluetooth connections, as well as several difference types of sensors: SteamVR Tracking, G-sensor, gyroscope, proximity, and IPD sensor.

It's also a lot more comfortable than the original Vive.

HTC recommends the following PC specs to get the most out of its VR headset:

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480, equivalent or better

Intel Core i5-4590 or AMD FX 8350, equivalent or better

4GB RAM or more

DisplayPort 1.2 or newer

1x USB 3.0 or newer

Windows 8.1 or Windows 10

To sweeten the deal a little more, a digital code to Viveport is also included, where you can play up to any 10 games for free during your trial. If you decide that you don't want to pay a subscription after your trial expires, you'll still get access to plenty of free VR games.

