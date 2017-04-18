HTC is bundling a GeForce GTX 1070 with its Vive headset for $999

You'd be very hard pressed to find a GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card selling for $200, at least by itself. But as part of a new bundle deal with HTC's Vive headset, that's what it works out to.

HTC is bundling a GeForce GTX 1070 Founders Edition graphics card with its Vive headset for $999. Considering the Vive headset normally runs $799, it's like paying $200 for the GTX 1070. Even if you factor in the couple of times the Vive has been marked down to $699, it still amounts to a good deal.

This is not a gimped package—you get the full Vive VR system, including headset, two face cushions, a nose rest, two wireless controllers, two base stations, a 3-in-1 cable, Link box, earbuds, various accessories (cables, charger, and so forth), a code to redeem free promotional content, and a free month of access to HTC's Viveport subscription service.

The Founders Edition card sticks to Nvidia's reference clocks and doesn't sport a fancy custom cooler, but it's still plenty fast. Check our our full review to see how it stacks up.

We don't know how many cards HTC has earmarked for this promotion, only that HTC says the offer is good while supplies last. You can pounce on the deal here.

