HP shows off the OMEN X at the PC Gamer Weekender

Billed as the "flagship star" of its Omen HP range, the OMEN X is pretty stunning piece of kit. But besides its uber-cool look, HP's latest gaming desktop packs a powerful punch with top-mounted exhaust vents, three 120mm radiators and an innovative tri-chamber design that separates the GPU, hard drives, and power supply into three chambers, with dedicated cooling in each.

As the main sponsor of the PC Gamer Weekender, we caught up with HP at the PCGW studio and took a peek inside the OMEN X's hood.