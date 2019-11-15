How to watch the Golden Joystick Awards 2019

It's time for the biggest public-voted games awards ceremony in the world to reveal the most highly valued games of the year. Categories include best storytelling, best visual design, best audio, best indie game, and loads more. Most importantly of course, the show will decide the winner of the PC game of the year. We will be watching with keen interest. Don't get this wrong, general public.

You can watch it all on the Twitch channel above. Here's the schedule:

Pre-Show Starts: 15.15 GMT / 10.15 EST / 07.15 PST

Awards Ceremony Starts: 16.00 GMT / 11.00 EST / 08.00 PST

Once again comedian Danny Wallace will be delivering gags and helping us to present the gongs to winning developers and publishers. It should be glamorous. Let the best games win.