How to watch the Bethesda E3 2019 press conference

Bethesda’s E3 2019 press conference is getting started at 5:30 pm Pacific on Sunday, June 9 (find your timezone here), and is being streamed on just about every imaginable platform: Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Mixer, and Facebook.

We’re definitely going to see more of Doom Eternal, but other details are scarce. We know Bethesda has two, big single-player RPGs in development—Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6—and one would hope we’ll get a glimpse of at least one of them. Wolfenstein: Youngblood should make an appearance, too. It’s also likely there will be some discussion of the future of Fallout 76, which didn’t exactly go over amazingly with fans or critics.

Beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess. Dishonored 3 would be nice. We don’t know what Shinji Mikami has been up to since The Evil Within 2 came out last year, which is probably the most likely direction to have a surprise announcement from. Maybe they’ll finally reveal a port of Skyrim to the TI-84 graphing calculator? We’ll just have to wait and see.

