How to solve Fortnite's 'gas station, soccer pitch, and stunt mountain' challenge

In week four of Fortnite Season 5, there is yet another scavenger hunt for battle stars to work through. This time, you'll need to search between gas station, soccer pitch, and stunt mountain to complete the challenge, but if you don't want to waste time hunting down exactly where to go, we've done the dirty work for you.

Watch the video above, courtesy our friends at GamesRadar, or check out the images below for the general location.

