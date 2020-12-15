How much can you make from the GTA Cayo Perico Heist?

What is the GTA Cayo Perico Heist payout? GTA's latest online event is already upon us, but is it worth your time to venture on to the private island of the infamous drug dealer, El Rubio? There's a lot at stake, that's for sure, and you can bet the man himself would be none too happy to discover you're attempting to rip him off.

The island itself is the first map expansion to come to GTA Online and while you can guarantee there will be a plethora of gold, drug money, and art found on Cayo Perico, what can you expect to walk away with? Here's everything you need to know about the GTA Cayo Perico Heist payout.

What is the GTA Cayo Perico heist payout?

According to, Tez2, the estimated Cayo Perico Heist payout is $4 million—that's including Madrazo Files and Secondary Targets.So, whether you decide to go it solo or attempt the heist as part of a team with up to three other players, that's still a lot of cash to split and deposit into your virtual bank account.

Madrazo Files - $1,100,000Secondary Targets - $2,848,800Max Pay around 4 million?#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/sTQmdyVFUUDecember 9, 2020

Toted by Rockstar as the "biggest GTA Online adventure ever", you should be in for one helluva ride. As well as that sweet, sweet cash, you'll also have access to a submarine that acts as your headquarters, as well as a number of new weapons and other vehicles. Rockstar has also confirmed new 'social spaces' for you and your friends to party in and a number of new radio stations and songs to enjoy.

Of course, you'll need to figure out how you're going to breach Cayo Perico first but if you manage it, looks like the rewards are more than worth it.