How to get the Spellbound code in Cyberpunk 2077

Wondering how to get the Cyberpunk 2077 Spellbound code? Hacking plays a bit part in the world of Night City and even more so if you build up your intelligence attribute and explore the perks associated with it. You can also skip optional steps in certain missions if your Cyberpunk 2077 hacking is up to scratch—but you'll need to look around for alternatives if you've chosen to spend your attribute points elsewhere.

If you've come across the Spellbound side job and your Intelligence attribute is fairly low, you may be wondering how to continue. So read on to discover how to get the Cyberpunk 2077 Spellbound computer password.

Cyberpunk 2077 Spellbound code: How to get it

The Spellbound side job becomes available once you complete the Ghost Town mission at the beginning of Act 2. You'll need to locate Nix, the netrunner who is found in the Afterlife to start it and he'll ask you to buy a book of spells from Reno (R3n0). As Reno won't automatically appear in your contacts, you'll need to reply to a message from Nix to add the number to your list of contacts. With that done, call Reno and arrange a meeting.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Meet up with Reno in a bar in Charter Hill and you'll now have a couple of options, depending on your Cyberpunk 2077 lifepath and your Intelligence attribute. If your Intelligence is lower than 9, you'll need to pay for it, though you'll have the option to get 50 percent off the price if you're V is Corpo. If you meet the Intelligence requirement, you can incapacitate Reno and hack her laptop.

Once you've retrieved the book of spells from the stash a short distance away, return to Nix at the Afterlife. If you had to fork out the eddies to buy the book, you can get some of that back by first getting the netrunner to first double his original offer, then triple it.