House of Ashes is the next Dark Pictures Anthology game, here's the trailer

Horror game anthology The Dark Pictures has revealed its next game, House of Ashes, by secreting a teaser trailer within just-released game Little Hope. Given the look, it's likely that House of Ashes is about American soldiers and specialists in Afghanistan who uncover some ancient evil, and looks like it will star Ashley Tisdale. House of Ashes is due to release in 2021.

The minute-long House of Ashes trailer shows American helicopters flying over rough mountainous terrain reminiscent of eastern Afghanistan's Hindu-Kush. As the trailer opens, we hear American soldiers describing being attacked by something the listener "wouldn't believe." A narrator describes an ancient underworld where the dead went to moan and "live on dust, plagued by the demons of the underworld." We then get a brief shot of a Greco-Buddhist style statue of a Demon—that's why I'd guess it's Afghanistan. (Well, that and the stereotypical "Islamic" music playing in the background.)

The Dark Pictures Anthology is a horror series by Supermassive Games that started in 2019 with Man of Medan and continued this year with Little Hope. The games are interwoven branching narratives where you make decisions for the characters in dialogue, then watch as those decisions impact play out. It's notable for its innovative co-op horror format, where each player takes control of a character to make decisions. We called it one of the best new game mechanics in 2019's Man of Medan.

You can read our review of the recently-released Little Hope right on the site, as well as our review of Man of Medan.

