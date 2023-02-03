Hose down a filthy Final Fantasy 7 boss at several thousand PSI in Powerwash Sim's upcoming DLC

Audio player loading…

Hot on the heels of its Tomb Raider expansion, Powerwash Simulator (opens in new tab) is set to get Final Fantasy 7 DLC that will finally fulfil your aching, secret desire to scrub clean a Guard Scorpion at a million PSI. Announced by Square Enix on Twitter (opens in new tab), the DLC will see you take your power washing armoury over to Midgar to blast clean all sorts of familiar sights. It's not much, but it's honest work.

There's no release date for this one yet—and Japan's official Final Fantasy 7 Day (opens in new tab) is already behind us, so I guess it won't be that—but we do know a few of the things we'll be cleaning up. Brace yourself for the thrill of pressure-washing Cloud's motorcycle, Tifa's bar, and, yes, the aforementioned Guard Scorpion whenever the expansion finally lands. Much like the Tomb Raider pack, it's set to be free, like access to one of the Wonders of the World.

／📢無料DLC第２弾は『FFVII』コラボ！＼『FFVII』とのコラボDLC『ミッドガル特別依頼』では【セブンスヘブン】【ガードスコーピオン】といったおなじみの場所や敵をピカピカに磨くミッションが下されます。配信時期等については今後の情報をお待ちください！#PowerWash #パワーウォッシュ #FF7 pic.twitter.com/L2R6SwKas4January 31, 2023 See more

That Tomb Raider add-on for Powerwash Simulator (opens in new tab) dropped on January 31 and was surprisingly robust, bolting on five Croft-themed maps and various knick-knacks to polish. It was a loving tribute to several decades of Tomb Raider history, even if it was covered in filth, and had plenty of little in-jokes and nostalgic nods for fans to smile wryly at. I suspect the FF7 DLC will be much the same. Honestly, if Powerwash Sim wants to become a kind of hose-down tribute to iconic gaming series of years past, I'm up for that.

There have been more than a few Powerwash-heads on staff here at PCG. Guides writer Sarah James made it her personal GOTY pick last year (opens in new tab), praising the stress-relieving qualities of annihilating dirt at high pressure, and Rachel Watts was waxing lyrical (opens in new tab) about the odd power fantasy that comes with an arsenal of pressure-washing gear all the way back in 2020. I guess cleanliness really is next to godliness.

Powerwash Simulator's FF7 DLC will release… at some point in the future, and I have to imagine it'll be sooner rather than later. In the meantime, you can amuse yourself with the free Tomb Raider expansion over on Steam (opens in new tab) and the Microsoft Store (opens in new tab).