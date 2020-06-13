Horror sequel Remothered: Broken Porcelain will haunt our desktops in August

VIDEO: Remothered: Broken Porcelain trailer on The Future Games Show, also on YouTube

The sequel to third-person horror game Remothered: Tormented Fathers now has a release date. As announced on The Future Games Show today, Remothered: Broken Porcelain will arrive on August 25. You can check out a trailer above.

Remothered: Broken Porcelain will blend survival, horror, and stealth as you investigate the secrets of Ashmann Inn. It doesn't look like a very restful place, but you're not helpless: the trailer shows not that while you do have to hide and run, you can also fight back against the Inn's horrifying occupants.

"Survival will take more than just quick reactions as a strategic and resourceful approach will quickly become critical in this haunting adventure," reads the game's Steam store page. "Be smart - knowing the best time to sneak, flee or fight imminent dangers can quickly make the hunters become the hunted."

Horror fans greatly enjoyed the original, and Remothered: Broken Porcelain is looking even more gruesome and scary. Here's the official site for more.