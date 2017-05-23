Horror FPS Get Even has been delayed following the Manchester terrorist attack

Get Even, a psychological horror / shooter hybrid by Polish studio The Farm 51, has been delayed by a month. Originally scheduled to release on May 26 – ie, later this week – publisher Bandai Namco issued a statement today explaining the last minute date change, alluding to yesterday's Manchester, England terrorist attack.

"Given recent events and out of respect we have decided to postpone the commercial release of Get Even to June 23rd," the statement reads. "We would like to express our deepest condolences to everyone concerned."

It's not hard to see why the publisher would choose to delay the game. Writing about the game last year, Andy provided a brief synopsis: "you are Cole Black, awakened in an abandoned asylum with no memory save for that of an attempted rescue of a teenage girl with a bomb strapped to her chest."

It's not the first time the game has been delayed: it was originally poised to launch in 2015, and then 2016, before finally falling on its May 2017 release.